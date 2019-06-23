|
|
Joseph Edward Dreyer, Sr.
Highland Heights - Joseph Edward Dreyer, Sr, 81, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away at St Elizabeth, Ft Thomas on June 20, 2019. He was born the son of William and Essie (Poe) Dreyer, Sr. He was the husband of Nancy Dreyer.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents William and Elsie Dreyer, son Randall James Dreyer, stepson Gregory Sharon, brother Paul Dreyer and sister Dorothy Spoonemore.
Along with his wife Nancy Dreyer, Joseph is survived by his sons Joseph (Patty) Dreyer, Jr. and Rodney (Tammy) Dreyer; daughter in law Beth Dreyer; brothers William (Betty) Dreyer, Jr. and Omar Dreyer; sisters Shirley (Albert) Billings and Mary (Jim) Dollenmeyer; grandchildren Dana Sharon, Alisha Turner, Kristen Hall, Jessica Greis, Brittany Hauger, Randall Dreyer, Jr. and Autumn Dreyer; great grandchildren Presley Turner, Josephine Turner, Maycen Hauger, Olivia Hauger and Annalee Greis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family has suggested memorial contributions to the John R Little VFW in Southgate, Kentucky.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hill Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 23 to June 24, 2019