Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Joseph Edward Stallkamp

Joseph Edward Stallkamp Obituary
Joseph Edward Stallkamp

Newport - Joseph Edward Stallkamp, 85 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on March 18, 2020 at V.A. Hospital Hospice Cincinnati, Ohio. Joe was a retired custodian at the V.A. Hospital in Ft. Thomas, Ky. for 28 years. He served in the navy and retired from the U.S. Marine Corps having served from August 1955 to June 1976. A Vietnam vet with awards including Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal with 3 campaigns. Joe graduated from Bellevue High School Class of 1955. Joe enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and going to White Castles in Newport for his morning coffee. Long time member of Bellevue Vets and President at one time. Joe enjoyed all his family. Joe always made friends and was a friend to many. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Jackie (nee Deaton) Stallkamp. Joe is survived by his daughters Theresa Alcorn, (Julia) Denise Stallkamp and son, Ed Stallkamp. (former daughter in law Melani Stephens Stallkamp). 10 grandchildren. Troy Stallkamp, Jessica Bartel, Jordan Bartel, Britni Stephens, Noah and Jase Stallkamp, Brent, Justin, Nicole and Damien Stallkamp. 9 Great Grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date, the family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue Vets, 24 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, Ky. or the American Legion Post 203, 3801 Winston Ave. Latonia, Ky. Special thoughts and condolences may be made at dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
