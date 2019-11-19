Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
View Map
Cincinnati - Beloved brother of the late Maddalena (Frank) Vilardo, Luigi Bonavita, Carmen (Betty), Jimmy Bonavita and Joseph Frommeyer Sr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday November 22, from 9:30 until time of Mass at 10:30 AM, all at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Joseph Frommeyer Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund; send to: Gail Frommeyer, 408 Parkside Pl., Ft. Wright, KY 41017. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -