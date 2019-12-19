|
Joseph G. Bessler
Lakeside Park - Joseph G. Bessler, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Village Care Center in Erlanger KY. He was an amazing man; he was born in Cold Spring, KY to Barbara (Peters) and Edward Bessler. Joe was a role model on how to love your spouse, your family, your God, and others. He worked as a Pharmacist and owned and operated Bessler Burlington Pharmacy for 17 years. He was very active in the Diocesan Mustard Seed Community and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Bessler, Margaret Brauch, and brother Gene Bessler. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years Laverne Bessler (nee Ludwig) of Lakeside Park, son Joe (Ruthie) Bessler Jr. of Villa Hills, son Mark (Martie) Bessler of Alexandria, daughter Mary (Tom) Murrin of Melbourne, daughter Linda (Jerry) Lorenz of Tavernier, FL, son Rob (Mary) Bessler of Manchester, IN, daughter Cindy (Bill) Biecker of Edgewood, son Tom (Laurie) Bessler of Burlington, brother Ed (Maureen) Bessler of Crestview Hills and sister Mary Gilligan of Flagstaff, AZ. Also surviving are 33 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 4pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell. Mausoleum entombment will be at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rose Garden Mission, P.O. Box 122070, Covington KY, 41012 or Northern Kentucky Right to Life, P.O. Box 1202, Covington, KY 41012. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019