Joseph G. Watson
Alexandria - Joseph G. Watson, 93 of Alexandria passed away November 2 at the Seasons of Alexandria. He is survived by his many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and other relatives and friends. Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal service after 30 years as a postal carrier. Joe was a life member of the Bob White Club, Department of American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Waters and the National Association of letter carriers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6 from 9am until 11am at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church in Alexandria. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019