Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Watson Obituary
Joseph G. Watson

Alexandria - Joseph G. Watson, 93 of Alexandria passed away November 2 at the Seasons of Alexandria. He is survived by his many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and other relatives and friends. Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal service after 30 years as a postal carrier. Joe was a life member of the Bob White Club, Department of American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Waters and the National Association of letter carriers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6 from 9am until 11am at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church in Alexandria. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -