Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wenneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Wenneman

Add a Memory
Joseph G. Wenneman Obituary
Joseph G. Wenneman

Colerain Twp. - Joseph G. Wenneman, beloved husband of the late Alice L. (nee Tobergta) Wenneman. Devoted father of Kathy (Kevin) Nanry, Sandy (Jim) Metzner and Joe Wenneman Jr. Loving grandfather of Patrick Nanry, Shannon Nanry, Sarah (Jake) Finke and Matthew (Traci Cornett) Metzner. Dear brother of Robert (Karen) Sunderhaus, the late Louis (late Virginia) Wenneman and the late Walter Wenneman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was a proud purple heart recipient having honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. on Monday (Jan. 6) from 10:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm (noon). Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd Cincinnati 45252. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -