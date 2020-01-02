|
|
Joseph G. Wenneman
Colerain Twp. - Joseph G. Wenneman, beloved husband of the late Alice L. (nee Tobergta) Wenneman. Devoted father of Kathy (Kevin) Nanry, Sandy (Jim) Metzner and Joe Wenneman Jr. Loving grandfather of Patrick Nanry, Shannon Nanry, Sarah (Jake) Finke and Matthew (Traci Cornett) Metzner. Dear brother of Robert (Karen) Sunderhaus, the late Louis (late Virginia) Wenneman and the late Walter Wenneman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was a proud purple heart recipient having honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. on Monday (Jan. 6) from 10:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm (noon). Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd Cincinnati 45252. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020