Joseph "Joe" Gamble
Florence - Joseph Dale "Joe" Gamble, of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence at the age of 73. He was born in Covington, KY on November 9, 1945; the son of the late Ernest and Mary Lou Gamble. Joe had worked for many years with GrefCo. and was a member of Kentaboo Baptist Church. He also performed maintenance at the Boone County Fiscal Court. Joe enjoyed hunting in his early years, but since found a passion for fishing, cars and NASCAR, particularly his favorite racer Jeff Gordon. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Alma Barth and a brother, Ernie Lee Gamble. He is survived by loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Linda Gamble; sons, Jason (Sandy) Gamble and Jermey (Kristen Phillips) Gamble; siblings, Elleen (Lindsey) Nichols, Nick (Peggy) Gamble, Bill (Cindy) Gamble and Don (Judy) Gamble; 7 grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends who will mourn his sudden passing and continue to cherish the memories he has left with them. A visitation for Joe will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Shawn Crisman will officiate. Joe will then be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery with full military honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joe's name to Kentaboo Baptist Church, 634 Kentaboo Avenue, Florence, KY 41042. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message or share a memory of Joe, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
