Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gamble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Gamble


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joseph "Joe" Gamble Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Gamble

Florence - Joseph Dale "Joe" Gamble, of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence at the age of 73. He was born in Covington, KY on November 9, 1945; the son of the late Ernest and Mary Lou Gamble. Joe had worked for many years with GrefCo. and was a member of Kentaboo Baptist Church. He also performed maintenance at the Boone County Fiscal Court. Joe enjoyed hunting in his early years, but since found a passion for fishing, cars and NASCAR, particularly his favorite racer Jeff Gordon. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Alma Barth and a brother, Ernie Lee Gamble. He is survived by loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Linda Gamble; sons, Jason (Sandy) Gamble and Jermey (Kristen Phillips) Gamble; siblings, Elleen (Lindsey) Nichols, Nick (Peggy) Gamble, Bill (Cindy) Gamble and Don (Judy) Gamble; 7 grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends who will mourn his sudden passing and continue to cherish the memories he has left with them. A visitation for Joe will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Shawn Crisman will officiate. Joe will then be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery with full military honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joe's name to Kentaboo Baptist Church, 634 Kentaboo Avenue, Florence, KY 41042. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message or share a memory of Joe, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now