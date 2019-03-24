|
Joseph George Burkart, Sr.
Alexandria - Joseph George Burkart, Sr., 82, of Alexandria, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Joseph was born in Newport, Kentucky on February 16, 1937 to Leslie Joseph Burkart and Ann Othelia (Murray) Burkart. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Shirley Burkart and Carol Vickers; brother James Burkart; brothers-in-law George Thomas and Gene Warndorf; granddaughter Codi Sanders and son-in-law Douglas Hofmann. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann (Randolph) Burkart; children Mary Ann Hofmann, Julie Ferguson, Lisa (Michael) Kelly, Claire (Daniel) Jackson, Joseph (Julie) Burkart, Jr., Stephen (Janet) Burkart and Matthew (Emily) Burkart; step-children Jennifer (Dan Heimbrock) Hannah and Sunny (Larry Morgan) Hannah; sisters Patricia (Ralph) Martz, Beverly Warndorf, Sue Thomas and Judy (Ron) Schumacher; sister-in-law Ramona Burkart; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Joseph was an Air Force Veteran, enjoyed playing a round of golf, and LOVED to watch University of Kentucky basketball while sipping Kentucky bourbon. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm, with a service at 3 pm, Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave. (at I-275) Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Henry Hosea House, 901 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019