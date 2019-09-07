|
|
Joseph Gier
Covington - Joseph E. Gier, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. Joseph was a member of the American Legion Post 4 in Florence. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Joseph also loved riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his wife of 56 years Janice Gier; son, Joseph (Barbie) Gier of Covington; daughters, Jenny Brown of Louisville, Jeri Maley of Ludlow; sisters, Ruth Ann Barnett of Burlington, Kimberly Sue Gier of Covington, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joseph is preceded in death by his sister Martha Kroth. Services are private to the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 7, 2019