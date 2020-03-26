Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Graf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Graf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Graf Obituary
Joseph Graf

Fort Wright - Joseph Graf. Passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. A combat veteran of the Korean War, Joe received the Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge for exemplary duty in ground combat, Expert Marksman, Sniper and various lesser commendations. Joe is survived by his first and only love, Dee Graf, Wife of 67 years; devoted children, John (Melissa) Graf and Joseph Graf. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Pfefferman; dear Grandchildren, Steven Pfefferman and Christopher (Hillary) Pfefferman; dear great-grandchildren, Fallon and Axton; dear sister Marion (the late Fred) Bilvar. Services are private. Condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers