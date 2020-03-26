|
|
Joseph Graf
Fort Wright - Joseph Graf. Passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. A combat veteran of the Korean War, Joe received the Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge for exemplary duty in ground combat, Expert Marksman, Sniper and various lesser commendations. Joe is survived by his first and only love, Dee Graf, Wife of 67 years; devoted children, John (Melissa) Graf and Joseph Graf. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Pfefferman; dear Grandchildren, Steven Pfefferman and Christopher (Hillary) Pfefferman; dear great-grandchildren, Fallon and Axton; dear sister Marion (the late Fred) Bilvar. Services are private. Condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020