Joseph H. Siemer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph H. Siemer

Colerain Twp - Joseph H. Siemer, beloved husband of the late Joyce A. (nee Dehne) Siemer. Devoted father of Mark Siemer, Pamela Siemer, Kim (Ron) Schoch and Susan (Mark) Yust. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Allison, Jacob and the late Nicholas. Great grandfather of Hailyn, Weston, and Cole. Joseph passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (June 17) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. James Church - White Oak. Social distancing will be practiced for the visitation and mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church - White Oak
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved