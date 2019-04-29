|
Joseph H. Steuer
Oakley - Beloved husband of Eileen Steuer (nee Westerbeck) for 54+ years. Devoted Dad of Eileen (Gary) Smith, Joe (Susan), Cindy (Dan) Estep, Trina (Robert) Campbell, Peter (Jill) & Paul (Lindsey) Steuer. Cherished grandpa of 16. Dear brother of Anita Whelan and the late Therese Church. Passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Age 83. Residence Oakley. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati (Oakley) 45209 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11AM (TOMORROW), where friends may call from 10AM until time of mass. condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019