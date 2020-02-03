Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
Erlanger - Joseph Grady Hardin Sr. 96, of Erlanger, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was a WWII Navy veteran and retired from Sawbrook Steel Casting Co. in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou Rose Hardin; son, Joseph G. (Joey) Hardin Jr.; grandson Ronald Paynter Jr; and parents, Thomas G. and Bertie Engle Hardin. Survivors include daughter, Vivian (Ron) Paynter; cousins, Patricia (Ron) Ivey; caregiver, Joyce Palmer; and a host of good friends and neighbors. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Visitation Wednesday February 5th, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, 5530 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45239 or Knights of Columbus #14993 c/o Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
