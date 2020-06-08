Joseph Holtz
Cold Spring - Joseph Holtz, 93, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on June 7, 2020 at The Seasons at Alexandria. Joe was a Cement Contractor and he owned Joe Holtz Cement and Concrete Contractor. Joe was a WWII Army Veteran, he was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and he loved to travel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Mary (Nieman) Holtz. Joe is survived by his daughter, Eileen (late Larry) Kramer, his sons, Jim (Brenda) Holtz, Norb (Linda) Holtz, Bill (Mary) Holtz, Don (Sharon) Holtz, Bob (Donna) Holtz, daughters, Margie (Mel) Bayless, and Betty (Gary) Swafford, sons, Gary (Teresa)Holtz, and Mark Holtz, daughter, Marilyn (Jack) Finfrock, son, Dave (Melissa) Holtz, daughter, Janet (Mike) Bargo, daughter, Kathy (Jerry) Biedenbender, and his son, Joe Holtz. Joe is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and his sisters, Florine Flora, Dorothy Flora, Mary Lauer, and Patricia Wallace. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in the St Joseph Cemetery in Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Cold Spring - Joseph Holtz, 93, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on June 7, 2020 at The Seasons at Alexandria. Joe was a Cement Contractor and he owned Joe Holtz Cement and Concrete Contractor. Joe was a WWII Army Veteran, he was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and he loved to travel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Mary (Nieman) Holtz. Joe is survived by his daughter, Eileen (late Larry) Kramer, his sons, Jim (Brenda) Holtz, Norb (Linda) Holtz, Bill (Mary) Holtz, Don (Sharon) Holtz, Bob (Donna) Holtz, daughters, Margie (Mel) Bayless, and Betty (Gary) Swafford, sons, Gary (Teresa)Holtz, and Mark Holtz, daughter, Marilyn (Jack) Finfrock, son, Dave (Melissa) Holtz, daughter, Janet (Mike) Bargo, daughter, Kathy (Jerry) Biedenbender, and his son, Joe Holtz. Joe is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and his sisters, Florine Flora, Dorothy Flora, Mary Lauer, and Patricia Wallace. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in the St Joseph Cemetery in Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.