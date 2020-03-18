Resources
Obituary for Joseph Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph James Carroll Jr.

Joseph James Carroll Jr. Obituary
Joseph James Carroll, Jr.

Cincinnati - Age 84, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, beloved husband of the late Margery L. Carroll nee Neiheisel, loving father of Beverly (Paul) Fink, Joseph (Barbara) Carroll and Julie (Kelly) Lowry, dear grandfather of Christopher, Stephanie, Charlie, Christie, Jay, Dean and Drew, great grandfather of Parker, Colton, Kaylee and Beckett. Services were held at the convenience of the family.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
