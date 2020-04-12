|
|
Joseph James Ziegler Jr.
Houston, TX - August 2, 1944 - March 29, 2020
Joe passed away on March 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Joseph James and Alice Louise Ziegler. He graduated from Taylor High School. He went on to serve his country as an electrician in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was NO "average Joe" as many of us were blessed to witness his willingness to lend a helping hand, eat some tasty crunchy fries, or indulge in the world's best buckeyes. Joe had a passion for Harleys and it's hard to say whether he lived to ride or ride to live, but definitely when life threw him a curve, he'd lean into it.
He is survived by his two children, J Ziegler of Houston and Melissa (Ziegler) Furrer of Austin; and grandson, Jacob Furrer IV. No memorial service will be held during the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Joseph James Ziegler to the MD Anderson Cancer Center (link below).
https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1402748&pg=personal&fr_id=1323
To mail a donation, please make check payable to MD Anderson Cancer Center, note the donation is "In Memory of Joe Ziegler" and send to:
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Fundraise to End Cancer
P.O. Box 4470 Houston, TX 77210-4470
If you have questions, please call us at 713-792-0071 or email us at us at [email protected]
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020