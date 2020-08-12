Joseph John Wendel, Jr.



Amelia - Joseph John Wendel Jr., 63, of Amelia, died suddenly on August 8, 2020 at Mercy Clermont Hospital. He was born on January 16, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Joseph John Wendel Sr. and Shirley Daunt Wendel. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Toni Wendel; children, Ashley Chamberlain (Brian) and Billy Wendel (Hanna); grandchildren, Melody and Harmony Wendel; siblings, Gary Wendel, Debbie Emshoff, and Janice Wendel; Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph worked for over 44 years at Senco and was extremely devoted to his family. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Friday from 9:00am until time of funeral services at 11:00am. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.









