Joseph K. Crabb
Joseph K. Crabb

Beloved husband for 56 years to Martha Crabb (nee Brogan), loving father of Kevin, Chris, Sean (Julie) and Brian (Holly) Crabb, dear grandfather of Destiny, Tyler, Ashley, Evan and Lexy, brother of Cecilia Barney and the late Robert Crabb, brother-in-law of Mary Dressing, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Age 81. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. from 5-7PM. Funeral Mass will be Friday 10:00AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
