Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.
West Chester, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.
West Chester, OH
View Map
Joseph Knollman Obituary
Joseph Knollman

West Chester - KNOLLMAN, Joseph L. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Knollman (nee Finley). Loving father of Denise (William) Abramo and Ann (Don) Saxer. Cherished grandfather of Mary (Justin Sibears) and Alexander Joseph Saxer. Great-grandfather of Ezekiel Joseph Sibears. Dear brother/brother-in-law of Betty Wolf, Mer Knollman, Toni and Paul Schildmeyer and Marge Finley and the late Tony (Ruth) Knollman, John (Betty) Knollman, Mary (Jim) Jacober, Ed (Ginny) Knollman, Aggie (Charley) Gesting, Charley Knollman, Jule Wolf, Bill (Fran) Finley, Bob (Mac) Finley and Jim Finley. Passed February 26, 2019, at the age of 89. Visitation will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester, Saturday from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019
