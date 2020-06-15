Joseph L. Loy
Fort Thomas - It is with profound sorrow that the family of Joe L. Loy announces his passing from earthly life to life eternal on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Though we are saddened by his departure, we rejoice in knowing our separation is only temporary as we will one day be reunited again in God's eternal kingdom. Joe was born on May 17th, 1930 in Knoxville, TN and he celebrated his 90th birthday last month. Joe was an employee of AT&T for almost 35 years beginning his career with Southern Bell in Knoxville, TN in (1948) and transferring to AT&T in Cincinnati, OH in 1957. He was a Ft. Thomas resident ever since and was a long-time member of the Ft. Thomas Masonic Lodge # 808 F&AM. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Ft. Thomas Fire Department for many years and enjoyed his family, many friends and activities in Northern KY. Joe also served as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army. Proceeding him in death are is loving wife of almost 55 years, Lela H. Loy (died May of 2006) and his companion of almost 10 years, Martha (Marty) Gibson (died November of 2017). He is also proceeded in death by his parents, his older sister (Sara) and his two older brothers (John and Jack). Joe is survived by his two daughters, Kim A. Vaniglia, Debbie S. Baumann (Joe) along with his 5 grandchildren (Danielle Vaniglia, Andrea Vaniglia, Miles Vaniglia, Leah Vaniglia and Noah Vaniglia) and his two great-grandchildren (Shane Oiler and Arielle Brose) and his soon-to-be-born great-grandson, Malakai Brose ("expected" June 19, 2020). He is also survived by various nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Private family services will be held for the family and are being arranged by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Ft Thomas, KY. On-line condolences may be made on www.dmefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.tunnel2towers.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.