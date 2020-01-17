|
|
Joseph L. Rochford
Cincinnati - Joe, 88, peacefully passed on Tuesday, January 14th. He was born in Waddington, New York, the son of William B. and Katherine Rochford. Brother of Ellen, Mary, Margaret and Bill. Loving husband of LaVerne (Reinhard), they were married for 59 years. Caring father of Lori Rochford and Lynn Baumoel (Jon). Proud grandfather of Olivia, Griffin, Nathan and Emerson Baumoel. Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Joe was proud of his career of 36 dedicated years with the City Of Cincinnati. He retired as Director of Public Utilities. His department oversaw Riverfront Stadium, the Convention Center, Parking Facilities and Lunken Airport. He belonged to The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the Irish Salon, Cincinnatus Association and the City Managers Association. Joe attended the University of Wichita, Kansas. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Political Science and later earned a Master's Degree from there. He later received a second Master's Degree at the University of Cincinnati at the age of 65. Joe loved playing golf with friends, baseball, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Visitation at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Avenue, College Hill 45224 on Wednesday, January 22 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private burial following. The Rochford family requests any desired charitable donations in Joe's name be made to The Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House and Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020