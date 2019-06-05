|
Joseph Leonard Martin
Latonia - Joseph Leonard Martin, 69, of Asturias, Spain, formerly of Latonia, passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at his residence in Spain. He was a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran and grew up as an Eagle Scout. Joe also enjoyed working on his farm in Spain.
Joe was preceded in death by 2 sisters Adelaide McManus and Julia Brown and a brother Steven Martin.
Survivors include his wife Rosa Iglesias Martin; stepdaughter Sara Iglesias of Asturias, Spain; mother Norma Webster of Taylor Mill; brother James Matt Martin of St. Clairsville, OH; 3 sisters Jeanine Armont of Homestead, FL, Mary Martin Veith of Covington and Christine (Danny) Fuller of Ryland Heights. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at Holy Cross Church, Latonia
SWINDLER& CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is handling local arrangements. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 5 to June 6, 2019