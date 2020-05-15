Joseph Lloyd
Alexandria - Joseph Earl Lloyd, 55, of Alexandria, passed away on May 14, 2020, at his home. He followed in his dad's footsteps as a pressman with Vivi-Color/Henagan/RR Donnelly. He loved spending time on the farm with his family and friends. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church where he coached all his children's teams and was an assistant baseball coach at Bishop Brossart High School. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Lloyd. Joseph is survived by his mother, Mary Lloyd (nee Klump), mother of his children Patsy (nee Leopold), sons, Jon (Hope) Lloyd and Matt (Heather) Lloyd, daughter, Jessica Lloyd, brothers, Larry (Dawn) Lloyd, Mike (Melinda) Lloyd, sister, Lisa (Jay) Thompson, and Grandchildren Branden, Addison D., Avery, Addison, Rylie, Ashton, Jackson, and Elsie. Memorial Mass will be private for the family. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bishop Brossart High Athletic Boosters, 4 Grove St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.