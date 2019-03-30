|
Joseph M. Allen
Green Township - Joseph M. Allen died in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 27, 2019 at the age of 61. Joe is survived by his wife of 29 years Mary S. Allen. Joe was blessed with a big, happy family. Mary and Joe loved each of their children unconditionally. Along with his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph (Julissa) Allen, Daniel (Allison) Allen, Sarah Joy (Daniel) Fisher, Joe (Abbe) Lanzillotta, Jennifer (Richard McCollum) Lanzillotta, Katie (Christopher) Cowans. He was a beloved "Pop" to his grandchildren, Ryan Anthony, Nicholas Joseph, Mary Joy, Julia Kate and Molly Joy. Joe was a loving brother to Michael K. Allen, Mary (Keith) Meyer and William Allen. He was preceded in death by his father, James Allen, mother, Joanne Allen and brother, James N. Allen Jr. He was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, friends and coworkers, especially, Pam Sansalone, who loved Joe and helped him in his work. Visitation on SUNDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road from 2:00-5:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial on MONDAY, 10:00AM at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Road. Entombment immediately following at St. Joseph Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019