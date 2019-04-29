Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grand Ave. Church of God
Taylor Mill, KY
View Map
Joseph M. Johnson Obituary
Joseph M. Johnson

Florence - Joseph M. Johnson, 34, passed unexpectedly on April 24, 2019 with family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Lauren and son, Isaac, grandmother Jean of Newport, parents, Joe and Lavina of Independence; 3 brothers, Josh(Megan), Ben and Chris, nieces, Chloe, Lilly and Piper and a nephew, Christopher. Memorial service is set for May 2, 2019 at Grand Ave. Church of God, Taylor Mill, Ky. A private family service will be held from 4-5 PM with Bro. Glenn Hyden. The family will receive visitors from 5-7 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isaac Johnson education fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019
