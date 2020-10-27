Joseph Martin Bova, Sr.
Green Township - Joseph M. Bova, Sr., beloved husband of 70 years to Joan E. (nee Busemeyer) Bova. Devoted father of Joseph M. (Nancy) Bova Jr., Cheryl "Cherie" (Fred "Chip") Boone, Robert (Melissa) Bova and John (Michelle) Bova. Loving grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Charles (Peggy) Bova, Patricia (Robert) Johoski and the late Mary Fagin Martin. Joseph passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (Oct. 30) from 8:30-9:30, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com