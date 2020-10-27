1/
Joseph Martin Bova Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Martin Bova, Sr.

Green Township - Joseph M. Bova, Sr., beloved husband of 70 years to Joan E. (nee Busemeyer) Bova. Devoted father of Joseph M. (Nancy) Bova Jr., Cheryl "Cherie" (Fred "Chip") Boone, Robert (Melissa) Bova and John (Michelle) Bova. Loving grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Charles (Peggy) Bova, Patricia (Robert) Johoski and the late Mary Fagin Martin. Joseph passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (Oct. 30) from 8:30-9:30, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved