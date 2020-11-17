Joseph Michael McCarthy



Wayzata - Joseph Michael McCarthy, 84, of Wayzata, MN passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family on November 2, 2020.



Joe was proud of his family, his Irish heritage and Cincinnati, where he was born on New Year's Eve, 1935, the only child of Alma Elizabeth Dempsey and Joseph Lawrence McCarthy.



Joe spent his high school and college years in Mt. Washington. He attended Purcell High School and Xavier University and taught school at Eastern Hills and Withrow High School.



He is survived by wife Lynn (Hotopp) , also a Mt. Washington native, and their children,Teresa (Steve Hanson); Brian (Jennifer); Patrick and grandchildren Maura, Ronan, Luke, Ciera, Quinn, Joseph, Conor and Molly.



Joe served as a Major at the US Army Air Defense Center in El Paso, Texas before holding corporate communications positions at Eli Lilly (Indianapolis), Pillsbury and Dayton Hudson (Minneapolis).



In 1970 he launched his own Minneapolis based public relations/public affairs company, Northstar Counselors, Inc. and in l974 became a founding partner and chairman of Pinnacle Worldwide, Inc, an international organization of 72 leading independent public relations and marketing communications firms in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.









