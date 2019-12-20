Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
7754 Montgomery Rd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Following Services
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
7754 Montgomery Rd,
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Liberty Twp - Joseph Michael Tumbusch, age 61, passed away early in the morning Wednesday, Dec 18th, 2019. Loving Father of Zachary, Andrew and Daniel Tumbusch, Cherished son of James J Tumbusch (deceased) and Catherine E Tumbusch, Beloved brother of Theresa Tumbusch. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd, 45236 from 10:00am until Mass at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Joe was born and raised in Cincinnati. He graduated from the University Of Cincinnati with a Bachelors degree in Quantitative Analysis and Computer Science and proceeded to spend the majority of his career at Great American Insurance Company as a Lead Developer Analyst. Donations may be sent to the and online condolences may be expressed at

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
