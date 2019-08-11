|
Joseph "Joe" Minges
Cincinnati - age 87, beloved brother of Marie E. Minges and the late Lillian Wilpers, passed away on August 8, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. A graduate of Colerain High School, Joe attended U.C. and retired from the General Electric Company as a Senior Engineering Designer of Jet Engines, after 44 years of service. Joe enjoyed his membership in the following organizations: Big Spenders, Cincinnati Ski Club, K of C, Catholic Alumni Club, GE Retirees, and the Cincinnati Bop Dance Club. A longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Joe participated in annual retreats at the Jesuit Spiritual Center in Milford. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Visitation beginning at 9:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1750 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45223. Burial St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Boniface Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019