Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Joseph Mueller Obituary
Joseph Mueller

covington - Joseph L. Mueller, 56 of Covington, died at his home Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was a retired Security Officer. Joe is survived by his fiancé, Judy Bell; daughters, Nicole Mueller and Amy Flowers and a son, Joseph Mueller. He is also survived by his loving parents, Richard and Marjorie Mueller of Florence, KY; brother, Robert Mueller(Toni) of Hebron, KY; sisters, Cathy Johnson(Scott) of Ludlow, KY. and Vicki Mazza (Jim) of Cincinnati, OH. And 3 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3-4 P.M. with a service to follow at 4 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care 40 West Sixth Street, Covington, KY. Memorials to Salvation Army 114E. Central Parkway Cincinnati, OH. 45202 or Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky 634 Scott Blvd. Covington, KY. 41011. Online condolences to www.serenityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
