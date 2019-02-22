|
Jpseph Murray Jr.
Norwood - Beloved husband of Jeanetta (nee Terry) for 62 years. Devoted father of Debbie Murray and Joseph (Kim) Murray III. Loving grandfather of Rebecca (David) Harrison, Jessica (Brian) Craig, and Joseph IV, Chandler, and Alexandra Murray, great-grandfather of Delanie, Carly, Braylin and Connor Joseph. Brother of Bertie (Bill) Blankenship, Sonny Murray and the late Clyde, Clifford, Claude and Charles Murray. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019, age 86. Retired from Ford Motor Co. and 32nd Degree member of Norwood Masonic Lodge #576. Visitation Sunday Feb. 24, from 1:00pm until Funeral Service at 2:30pm both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashland Avenue Baptist Church 4255 Ashland Ave., Norwood, OH 45212. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019