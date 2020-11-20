Joseph N. Williams



Newbury - Joseph N. Williams, 88, of Newbury, Ohio went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Joe's early years were spent in Bedford, Pennsylvania and then he moved to York, Pennsylvania where he attended York High School He met and married his high school sweetheart, Carlyn (Walter) in 1952. The couple were together until her death in 2018.



Joe attended York Junior College but graduated from the University of Cincinnati magna cum laude with a double mechanical engineering degree. He had a long career in corporate management retiring as President and CEO of Picker International. He then spent his "retirement" as Headmaster at Willo-Hill Christian School. He also was an avid car enthusiast restoring two Ford Model T cars.



Joe was a life-long church choir member, a Gideon, and a member of the local Messiah chorus. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved volleyball, camping, history, his farmhouse in Manns Choice, Pennsylvania and his family and friends.



Joe is survived by his three children: Jill McGinn (Terry), Julie Maney (Mark), and Joseph Williams (Jodi), 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Services were held privately in Manns Choice, Pennsylvania where he is interred at Manns Choice Christian Church Cemetery.









