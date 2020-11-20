1/1
Joseph N. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph N. Williams

Newbury - Joseph N. Williams, 88, of Newbury, Ohio went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Joe's early years were spent in Bedford, Pennsylvania and then he moved to York, Pennsylvania where he attended York High School He met and married his high school sweetheart, Carlyn (Walter) in 1952. The couple were together until her death in 2018.

Joe attended York Junior College but graduated from the University of Cincinnati magna cum laude with a double mechanical engineering degree. He had a long career in corporate management retiring as President and CEO of Picker International. He then spent his "retirement" as Headmaster at Willo-Hill Christian School. He also was an avid car enthusiast restoring two Ford Model T cars.

Joe was a life-long church choir member, a Gideon, and a member of the local Messiah chorus. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved volleyball, camping, history, his farmhouse in Manns Choice, Pennsylvania and his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his three children: Jill McGinn (Terry), Julie Maney (Mark), and Joseph Williams (Jodi), 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services were held privately in Manns Choice, Pennsylvania where he is interred at Manns Choice Christian Church Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Babcock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved