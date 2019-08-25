|
|
Joseph R. Thullen
Cincinnati - Joseph R. "Joe" Thullen, age 75, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph R. and Clara Thullen (nee Herdeman). He attended St. Monica Catholic School and graduated from Roger Bacon High School and served his country in the US Navy from 1962 to 1965. Joe retired from the US Postal Service and spent much of his time as a companion in service to and in care of family and friends. In loving memory of Joe, contributions may be made to Inc, c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a gathering from 9:30 am-10:00 am at St. Monica-St. George Catholic Church, 328 W. McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45219. To share a message with the family please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019