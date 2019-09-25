|
|
Joseph Rakosi
Cold Spring - Joseph Victor Rakosi, 92, of Cold Spring, passed away on Friday, September 20th at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. He was a retired Production Manager with National Band & Tag Co. and active with the Campbell County Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (nee. Hummel) Rakosi. Joe is survived by his step son, Gary (Stephanie) Faulkner; fiancé, Rose Lee; nephews, Frank & Homer Mason; niece, Catherine Fisher; grandchildren, Brian (Lynn) Faulkner & Emily (Robert) Berning and great grandchildren, Morgan & Cooper Berning and Jordan & Cole Faulkner. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m., Friday, September 27th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ft Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati, 8120 Maxfield Ln., Cincinnati, OH 45243. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019