Joseph "Joe" Ruebusch
Greenhills - Joseph "Joe" R. Ruebusch was the beloved husband of Alice (Dews) Ruebusch and loving father of Greg (Tammy), Mike (Angela Mason) and John (Shahreen Moore) Ruebusch. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Seth, Brianna and Devin Ruebusch and his brother Bob (Terri) Ruebusch. He passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Joe spent many years as a systems analyst at U.S. Shoe Corp., Cincom Systems and the Hamilton County Department of Human Services. He enjoyed 21 years of retirement. He was also the proud purchaser of the second IBM personal computer in the city of Cincinnati. Joe enjoyed hiking, biking, bird watching and was an amateur astronomer in his younger days. In later years, he was an avid fan of televised sports. His acerbic political wit and generously long hugs will be missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., (Mt. Healthy) on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to The Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., #1250, Oakland, CA 94612 or Rails-To-Trails, 716 Xenia Ave. #2, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.PaulYoungFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019