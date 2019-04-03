|
|
Joseph Ruter Sr.
Cincinnati - Joseph B. Ruter Sr., loving husband of the late Cecilia A. (nee Luken) beloved father of Joseph B. (Jennie) Ruter Jr., Mary (Bill) Bellamy, Michael (Kelli) Ruter, Linda Maret and Tom (Debbie) Ruter, dear grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 4, loving brother of Jeanette Ash and Richard Ruter. Died Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019. Age 82. Visitation will be held Friday April 5th, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Both at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd. (Finneytown) In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Twin Towers Benevolent Care Fund. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019