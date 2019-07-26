|
|
Joseph S. Voskuhl
Katy, Texas - Joe Voskuhl was born in Covington, Ky on May 28,1951. He was a member of the great CovCath basketball teams of the late 1960's, earning all-state honors in his senior year of 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Voskuhl and Janice M. Voskuhl and a brother James C. Voskuhl. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Caren; sons Jason (Tammy) of Broken Arrow, Ok; Jake Voskuhl of Richmond, Tx; and Jared (Courtney) Voskuhl of Davis, Ca; and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Ken (Mary) Voskuhl of Cincinnati, Oh; Vickie (Dave) Zierk of Elgin, Il; Ted (Linda) Voskuhl of Lexington, Ky; Rita (Carl) Cantrell of Tulsa, Ok; Mary (Jack) Holton of Elgin, Il; and Karl Voskuhl of Lexington, Ky. Memorials can be sent to: Words of Hope, 1919 Cloverfield Drive, Katy, Texas 77494 in Joe's name.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 26 to July 27, 2019