Joseph Sidney Porter
Cincinnati - Joseph, 88, beloved husband of Gloria; father-in-law of Patricia Porter; devoted grandfather of Jaren (Darrell) Finney, Joseph (Cristi) Porter; loved by a host of other family and friends. Departed Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, followed by 12:30 funeral service, First Baptist Church of Cumminsville. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery. Renfro Funeral Services in charge of arrangements,
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020