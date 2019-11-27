|
|
Joseph "Joe" Stacey
Union Twp. - Joseph "Joe" Stacey, 70, of Union Twp., passed away on November 27, 2019. Joe was born on October 20, 1949, in Detroit, MI, to the late Joseph and Mary Stacey. Loving husband of Sherry Stacey. Father of Meredith Elliott (Brandon), and Heather Snider. Grandfather of Fallyn and Rory Elliott. Brother of Terry Stacey (Sheryl). Uncle of Dan Stacey, Matt Stacey (Shannon), Brendon, Abigail, Connor, and Logan. A memorial gathering will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 9:00 AM until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019