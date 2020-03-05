Resources
Cincinnati - Joe finished his 77th and final lap, at his daughter Sherri's home Sunday, March 1st as the checkered flag waved after a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. Devoted husband of Gayle Stocker (nee Rhein). Loving father of Ron (Lisa) Stocker, Rick (Molly) Stocker, Sandy Casey and Sherri Stocker. Proud Grandpa of Joey, Devin, Max, Emma, and Lilly. Brother of Tina Stocker. Joe will be remember as a sweet, strong, stubborn, loving, insanely hardworking, tough as the nails he laid...German. A celebration will be held Tuesday, March 10 from 4:00-6:00 pm followed by a brief service at River Hills Christian Church, 6300 Price Rd. Loveland, OH 45140. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio @ https://www.hswo.org/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
