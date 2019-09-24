|
Joseph Ward Steiber Jr.
Mt. Healthy - age 89, passed away on September 17, 2019. Joseph was married to Sally Steiber for 67 years. Joseph is survived by wife, Sally Steiber; children, Joseph (Tricia) Steiber III, Molly (Mark) Harbaugh, Edward (Lisa) Steiber, Francie (Dan) Mortensen; grandchildren, Joseph W. Steiber IV, Jonathon Steiber, Jeromy Steiber, Joshua (Jessica) Steiber, Nicholas T. Walsh, Alex Brett and Austin Brett; great-granddaughter, Alexa Steiber; goddaughter, Paula Sullivan Potts. Joseph will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Burial to follow at The Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019