Joseph "Butch" Weyer
Franklin, KY - Mr. Joseph "Butch" Stanley Weyer, Jr., age 73, of Franklin, KY, passed away Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 10:50 PM at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Joe's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 29th at 12:00 noon at Greenlawn Cemetery with Military Honors by the Simpson Co. Honor Guard.
Joe was born December 14th 1946 in Dayton KY, to the late Joseph Stanley Weyer Sr. and the late Rose Arther Weyer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Alice Weyer, and a sister, Charlotte Schoultheis.
Joe is survived by his son, Jeffrey Stanley Weyer of Irvine CA, his two daughters, Bethany Virginia Wessel (Shawn) of Franklin, KY, Jennifer Rose Sautter (Bubba) of Franklin, KY. Grandchildren, Alice Nicole Bingham, Julia Rose Bingham, Joseph Gabriel Bingham, Shawn Anthony Wessel Jr., Virginia Rose Wessell, Charlotte Amylia Wessel, Caroline Alice Wessel, Elizabeth Marie Sautter, Raylyn Lee Sautter, Mason Anthony Sautter. Great-grandchildren, Kellin Ryan Burns, Oliver Skyler Walker. Brothers, Floyd Weyer (Linda), and David Weyer (Kathy). Sisters, Rita Schoultheis (Art), and Carol Neltner (Lee).
Joe served in the United States Navy and completed two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed in California and while there, he met the love of his life, Susan Alice Weyer. Joe worked as a welder for the Military, welding boilers. Joe loved the outdoors, fishing and golfing were some of his favorites. He loved his family dearly especially being with his grandkids.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019