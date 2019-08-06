|
Joseph White, Jr.
California - Joseph Jasper White, Jr., age 86, of California, KY passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born to parents, Joseph White Sr. and Maude (nee Anderson) White on December 4, 1932 in Carthage, KY. Joseph was a Korean War Army Veteran and a member of Carthage United Methodist Church. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved horses, and enjoyed operating and working on all types of machinery. He is survived by: his wife, Marsha Shurlow-White; son, Joe (Melinda) White, III; two daughters, Robin (Werner) Lang and Glenna Janszen; sister, Peggy Moore; grandchildren: Jerry, Rachel, JoAnna, Megan, and Andrew; also survived by twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Ruby. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline (nee Thomas) White; son, Ricky White; two grandsons, Joey and Grant. Visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6th from 5PM to 8PM. A second Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Carthage United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Carthage United Methodist Church, 3427 Carthage Rd, California, KY 41007. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019