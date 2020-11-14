Josephine Frazier
Cincinnati - Frazier, Josephine L., beloved wife of Clarence T. Frazier, loving mother of Terrence Frazier (Nikki) and Stuart (Bunmi). A devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Passed Thursday November 12, 2020. Age 76 years. Visitation Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Zion Baptist Church, 630 Glenwood Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Funeral service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Zion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers make donations in the name of Josephine Frazier to support Diversity and Inclusion at the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Cincinnati to website act.alz.org/donate
. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio at the convenience of the family. Special online Condolences for family and friends may be expressed at hhtp://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneral.com
.