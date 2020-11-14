1/1
Josephine Frazier
1943 - 2020
Josephine Frazier

Cincinnati - Frazier, Josephine L., beloved wife of Clarence T. Frazier, loving mother of Terrence Frazier (Nikki) and Stuart (Bunmi). A devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Passed Thursday November 12, 2020. Age 76 years. Visitation Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Zion Baptist Church, 630 Glenwood Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Funeral service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Zion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers make donations in the name of Josephine Frazier to support Diversity and Inclusion at the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati to website act.alz.org/donate. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio at the convenience of the family. Special online Condolences for family and friends may be expressed at hhtp://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Zion Baptist Church
NOV
22
Service
02:30 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
JC Battle and Sons Funeral Home
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
