Josephine Lane (nee DeRaymond) wife of the late Jerome J. Lane, beloved mother of Mary Jo (Tom Giordano) Lane, Patricia Lane, Jerome (Karen) Lane, & Karen (Michael Masset) Lane, dear grandmother of Alex, Josie, Lydia, Ethan, Maurice, & Shantell, great-grandmother of Noah & Ezra. Died Sept. 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Private Mass of Christian Burial. The family would like to thank the staff of the Barrington of Oakley for their kind care. Memorials to Mercy Health Foundation. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









