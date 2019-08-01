|
|
Josephine "Jo" Puckett
Green Twp. - (nee Baragiano) beloved wife of the late Clinton Puckett, loving mother Joann (Richard) Chokrach, Robert (Ginger) Puckett, Russell (Kathy) Puckett and Donald (Mary) Puckett Baragiano, dear grandmother and great grandmother, sister of the late Patty (Vito) Torriello, Barry (Marita) Baragiano, Rose (Cameron) Ferriera and Ann (Dominic) Petrone. Passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at age 96. Visitation Monday 10:30 AM until time of Blessing at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel. Memorials may be made to Aubrey Rose Foundation (https://aubreyrose.org) or www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019