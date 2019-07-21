|
Josephine "Jo Jo" Sanzere
Cincinnati - Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Mary Sanzere, dear sister of the late Lena, Tony and Manny, loving aunt of Paula, Marc, Brian (Anita) and Patryce (LT), Bobbie, Bev, Laura, Tony (Cynthia) and the late Mike, Special aunt of Cami, Jeffery, Cody, Liz (Seth), Kyla, Marc and Cait, also other nephews, cousins and good friends. Passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23rd, 5-7PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, July 24th at 10AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019