Josephine Spaulding
Norwood - "Jo" (nee Vivaldi) Beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Spaulding. Devoted mother of Mark (Eugenia) Spaulding, Mary (Andy) Pfaltzgraff, Vincent Spaulding, Theresa (Bill) Horn, Cherished Nanna of Felicia, Mario, Hannah, Natalie, Jake & Ashley, and great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Tony Vivaldi. Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Age 88. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 8:30-9:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church, Norwood to follow for immediate family only. Memorials may be directed to Meadowbrook Care Center: Trinity Foundation, 8211 Weller Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com