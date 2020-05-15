Or Copy this URL to Share

Joshua Bunner



Burlington - Joshua Bunner 33, Burlington, KY passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He loved playing with his twin sons, NASCAR, fishing and football. He is survived by his loving sons Joshua and James, parents Deanna(Dale) Fleek, Burlington, Rick (Lisa) Bunner of Dayton, sister Amanda Huster, Cincinnati, brother Zachary Bunner, Clarksville, TN, step-sister Rebecca Fleek, Cincinnati, girlfriend Shelby Seibert, Ft. Thomas, bonus mother Michelle Flick, Ft. Thomas, grandparents Don (Nancy) Chandler, Silver Grove, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, uncles, aunts and many cousins. A memorial service will be held later. Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center assisted the family.









