Burlington - Joshua Bunner 33, Burlington, KY passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He loved playing with his twin sons, NASCAR, fishing and football. He is survived by his loving sons Joshua and James, parents Deanna(Dale) Fleek, Burlington, Rick (Lisa) Bunner of Dayton, sister Amanda Huster, Cincinnati, brother Zachary Bunner, Clarksville, TN, step-sister Rebecca Fleek, Cincinnati, girlfriend Shelby Seibert, Ft. Thomas, bonus mother Michelle Flick, Ft. Thomas, grandparents Don (Nancy) Chandler, Silver Grove, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, uncles, aunts and many cousins. A memorial service will be held later. Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center assisted the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
